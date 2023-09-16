Castroism and Human Trafficking

14ymedio, Pedro Corzo, Miami, 16 September 2023 — Human trafficking is one of the greatest aberrations that people can do, but when a government does it, it’s hard to find a qualifier.

The Cuban authorities have always trafficked their citizens; even worse, they have integrated into the population the idea that this commerce is a legal and moral practice. For the regime, as long as it is profitable, it is something positive for the government to provide mercenary services to a foreign nation or to any military force that requests it.

At least a large sector of two generations of Cubans grew up under the influence of their parents, who participated in mercenary wars in the service of the extinct Soviet Union and the imperialist will of Fidel Castro. The last Spanish-speaking imperialist army in the world was Cuban, not Spanish.

Castro’s totalitarianism has historically participated in any criminal activity that benefits it regardless of how many moral or legal parameters are broken. It has always been associated with three of the most criminal transgressions: narcotics trafficking, human trafficking and terrorism.

This sowing of false values, greed, selfishness, impunity and injustice, to refer to just a few, is showing itself with all its indignity in the close collaboration that Cuba lends to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, again using its citizens as cannon fodder to please Moscow.

It is not surprising that Castroism sells this to its citizens, but it must be a concern that young people are willing to participate in an unjust war, contrary to the values proclaimed by José Martí. It must hurt us that they die and kill, not to defend their homeland but to obtain benefits to which any citizen in the world has the right: to leave the land in which they are unhappy.

Cuban youth, certainly, suffer from an overwhelming level of frustration that leads them to act in search of the level of survival they want without dwelling on the damage they cause, as shown in a report by Radio Martí, by filmmaker and journalist Luis Guardia, with the collaboration of colleague Ivette Pacheco.

In the report, Caridad Díaz says that her son, Alex Rolando Vega Diaz, at the time at a Russian military base, told her that he preferred to “die from Ukrainian bombs than from hunger and sadness in Cuba,” which shows the degree of despair that the population of the Island has reached due due to Castroism.

The regime’s reaction to these events does not surprise anyone. It repeats the same script as when the ruling leadership was accused of drug trafficking, such as Causa Nº1, in which henchmen from the upper echelons of totalitarianism were prosecuted.

The staging is similar. Havana claims to have arrested several people linked to the operation. In other words, a totalitarian government like the Cuban one, which boasts of the social control it exercises in the country, was unaware of an operation in which the main beneficiary was its most important ally, Colonel Vladimir Putin.

This farce of the arrests led the activist Jaimiel Hernández to wonder when Díaz-Canel will start Causa Nº2, adding that Raúl Castro, again, will be the main accuser of regime officials who are guilty, saving the scarred face of the dictatorship.

Miguel Díaz-Canel, once again, proves to be the most faithful servant, although without talent for inventing new scoundrels. It is and will always be the wildcard that ensures that the new class created by the fateful Castro brothers continues to perpetuate itself in power, destroying the Cuban nation.

For Castroism, the only mercenaries are those who oppose it; those who repress and kill when they are at its service are honorable people who should be imitated. Doctrinal education and manipulation are leaving a very negative sequel for the future of the Cuban nation, with a pernicious mafia that will survive the regime and that we will painfully know as the Cuban mafia when it should be called the Castro mafia.

Translated by Regina Anavy

