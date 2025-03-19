At the Agroindustrial Fair, Cuba Seeks Foreign Investors for Its Ruined Agriculture

An article in ‘Granma’ describes the bleak outlook for the sugar harvest in Guantánamo province.

14ymedio, Havana, 18 March 2025 — The International Agroindustrial Food Fair of Cuba began this Monday in Havana, at a time when national agriculture is experiencing a deep crisis and desperately needs foreign investors to revive production. Proof of this is an unusual article by the State newspaper Granma that describes the bleak panorama of the harvest in the eastern provinces and bears a title that says it all: With such ingenuity and effort, where’s the harvest?

In the eastern zone, the Argeo Martínez sugar mill is the only one that has assumed the grinding (there are only 14 throughout the country this year), but its entry into the campaign was late, and after the appearance of other “inconveniences,” the delays have accumulated. From the beginning, the mill was far from reaching the 26,000 tonnes of sugar it achieved in 2014. For this year, the plan is one fourth as much, and with a deadline of March 25, they already owe 700 tonnes.

This translates into thousands of tonnes of cane not being processed, according to the mill’s administrator, due to rain and other obstacles.

The raw material “reached the conveyor belt with a delay of up to 90 hours and was often burned”

According to Granma, the raw material “reached the mill with a delay of up to 90 hours and was often burned,” which the person in charge of the harvest in Guantánamo – where the mill is located – justifies with the poor state of the fields: “In some seedlings there is pica pica,” a plant that stings the skin of the cane cutters and which it is better not to approach,” says the newspaper.

Other plants have also invaded the oldest plantations, neglected for two and a half years. Cutting them down, the article argues, would demand too much effort on the part of the macheteros, so it is decided to burn the field,* and only the blackened cane remains standing. “The scientific literature states that the burning of cane fields affects biodiversity and the ecosystem, reduces the natural fertility of soils and reduces the quality of the raw material,” the media emphasizes.

The same was alleged by Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca in his visit to Argeo Martínez last week, when he asked for “more discipline” on the part of the employees: “What kind of harvest can be obtained from a burnt cane that arrives late to the conveyor belt?” he scolded.

The director also “saw railroad cars waiting too long to be unloaded, and he knew – from the record – that there was cane in the field waiting to be transported, a sign of discontinuity in the flow of raw material to the mill,” says the media.

To this are added the failures, unforeseen stops, problems in the boilers, “disorders here and there in the 162-year-old ’rheumatic’ colossus”

Granma also highlights “other causes and bad luck” that delay the transport to the mill. “The humidity on the ground has risen, and many times, because of it, the cutting and lifting slow down. The mud makes it difficult and sometimes prevents the cane from arriving on time, which takes away its freshness,” emphasizes the administrator of Argeo Martínez

Added to this are failures, unforeseen shutdowns, boiler problems, “disorders here and there in the 162-year-old ’rheumatic’ colossus” whose ailments can no longer be corrected with temporary patches.

However, some workers take responsibility for the failure with voluntarism and promise a better future for the harvest. The administrator believes that the next plantings “will give more sugar.” Until now, the yield was 5.79 tonnes of sugar for every hundred tonnes of ground cane, but “in recent days that index exceeds 6.50,” which managers see as a “good symptom.” And they assure: “we will get to eight.”

“At first glance it seems impossible,” predicts Granma, which attributes to the mill a “gypsy curse disguised as interruptions and inefficiencies, which has haunted them year after year for more than a decade.” If it is achieved, it is thanks to the “efforts of the operators and the workers.” And it clarifies: “The good, the bad and the regular of the current sugar campaign in the Upper East depends on this sugar mill, the only one working in Guantánamo.”

For years, each sugar campaign has been worse than the previous one, and, in 2024, the Island reached its lowest point. Barely 160,000 tonnes were produced, less than half of what was achieved a year earlier, when 350,000 were reached. Last year, Cuba also imported more sugar than it produced for the first time.

Sugar is just one product of those presented – all in a similar state – by Cuban agriculture to companies in Spain, Italy, Panama, Chile and Brazil, and to the 46 firms from 20 countries visiting the Agroindustrial Fair. Currently, according to official data, the country imports 80% of the food it consumes, including 100% of the products in the basic family basket.

*Translator’s note: Burning the cane field eliminates the grass and makes it easier to cut at the base of the plant.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.