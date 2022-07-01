About 32,000 People in Havana Have Problems Accessing Water

EFE (via 14ymedio) Havana, 31 May 2022 — Almost 32,000 people in Havana have problems with the water supply due to breakdowns in two pieces of equipment in the system, local media reported on Monday.

The effects, which are focused on at least four municipalities in the capital province, have led the Havana authorities to ask the residents for a “rational use.”

Manuel Paneque Gómez, delegate of Hydraulic Resources in the capital, pointed out that the affected areas are in the capital’s municipalities of Diez de Octubre, Regla, San Miguel del Padrón and Guanabacoa.

In an intervention on state television on May 10, Antonio Rodríguez, president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), warned that the drought the island is going through has affected supply.

“Our reservoirs today accumulate 44% of their capacity and we have 731 million cubic meters less than the average for this stage,” he said in statements released by the official site Cubadebate.cu.

Since last March, Cuba has undertaken a series of measures to improve supply, including the execution of 206 hydraulic works.

However, Rodríguez acknowledged that around 300,000 people in the country are affected by a break.

“We are working with the national industry and with non-state forms, producing parts and accessories to be able to solve the leaks and undertake the works and investments,” he said.

Until last April, 360 pumping stations had presented difficulties due to low water availability, especially in the eastern provinces of Holguín, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo and Camagüey, according to data from the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources of Cuba.

