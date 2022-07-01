Three Injured When a Kamaz Truck Falls into the Sea in Manzanillo, Cuba

14ymedio, Daniel Wilt, Holguin, 9 June 2022 — Three people were injured in an accident in Manzanillo, Granma province, when a state truck, of the Russian brand Kamaz, fell into the sea at daybreak this Thursday. The vehicle came from the municipality of Niquero, in the same province.

As reported by the provincial radio station Radio Bayamo, the truck “had difficulties in the air system, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and when descending a slope, it hit a final section of the Manzanillo malecón and plunged into the sea.” In photos shared on Facebook, the seawall of the malecón can be seen destroyed at the height at which the vehicle collided.

The three injured were taken to the Celia Sánchez Manduley Provincial Hospital and are not at risk. Leandro Pérez Ramírez, 50 years old and a resident of Niquero, and Yuri Moreno, 34 years old and from Manzanillo, have complex multiple injuries and are reported to be stable, Dr. Ulises Guisado Mestre explained to Radio Bayamo.

The third patient, whose name is not mentioned by official sources, is in better condition, explained the same doctor.

A worse accident occurred this Thursday afternoon two kilometers from the Havana checkpoint, where a man died and another was injured.

As reported by users on social networks, the deceased was identified as Óscar Moya, from the town of La Luz. Eander Fernández Monzón, survived with minor injuries; he lives in Venegas, in the municipality of Yaguajay, Sancti Spíritus.

This Thursday, Cubadebate published official data on highway accidents, according to which “for every 14 accidents in Cuba there is one death.” The note indicates that, on average, two people die a day due to road accidents and about 30 are injured, in approximately 27 accidents.

Just between January and May of this year there have been 4,062 traffic accidents, almost half of the total number for 2021.

The data was revealed at a press conference by Colonel Mario Ríos Labrada, head of the Vehicle Registration Department of the National Traffic Directorate. The military man stated that the total number of claims have marked an increase, to date, compared to the last two years.

By provinces, the official press also indicated that Holguín and Camagüey stand out with the highest number of victims and average deaths per accident, without specifying the numbers.

Regarding the causes, Ríos said that 89% of the accidents are caused by the human factor, not having control of the vehicle, not respecting the right of way and driving at excessive speed. Then there are the mechanical problems and driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages. With regards to the latter, the authorities say that this behavior was found in 242 drivers, and is on the rise.

According to the official press, there is also an increase in the deterioration of the streets of Cuba where at least 333 potholes or breakages have been reported, which have already caused deaths in accidents. Such is the case of Yunior Tabares Magdariaga, 21, who died when he and his motorcycle fell into a hole in Calvario street, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, in March.

Another concern is the risk of being run over in the street, because of every six people run over in accidents, one dies. According to official figures, the number of people killed on Cuban roads – a large part of them pedestrians and cyclists – increased by 24% in the last year, reaching 589.

The days that account for the most victims are Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, while the most dangerous hours in terms of traffic accidents are between 6:00 in the afternoon and 8:00 at night. Accidents have been the fifth leading cause of death in Cuba for several years, according to official data.

____________

