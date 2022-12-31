A Settling of Scores

Alexis Romay, New Jersey, 4 November 2022

All those racists I remember

were good revolutionaries.

I would write their obituaries,

from January till December.

One was a high-ranking member

—and a puppet— of the State.

Will my anger dissipate?

He was Brown, but passed as white.

He was my father. That’s right.

He’s still a coward. Checkmate.

Author’s note: This is my recreation and condensation, in English, of my seven décimas published today in the Spanish edition of 14ymedio.

Please, keep in mind that this post —as well as the entirety of Ideological Deviation, my weekly column— is considered a crime by the Cuban government. Ok, bye.

