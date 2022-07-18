A Pregnant Woman and a Girl Are Among the Cuban Rafters Who Made Landfall in Key Biscayne

14ymedio, Havana, 14 July 2022 — The United States Border Patrol took into custody 25 Cubans who arrived last Tuesday at a marina in Key Biscayne. The case is being investigated for human smuggling, according to América TeVé.

Immigration lawyer Willy Allen told the Miami media that the Coast Guard is convinced that the rafters were transported in a speedboat. Counsel points out that each migrant pays $10,000, so that at an average of 20 and 25 people, coyotes get $250,000 per trip.

In cases of human smuggling, Allen warned, the justice system could consider migrants as witnesses, so “they can be detained in a federal prison in Miami” to collaborate in the investigation.

Among the Cubans who set foot on land in Key Biscayne are a pregnant woman and a five-year-old girl who, according to the lawyer, may be more likely to receive a humanitarian permit and not be deported.

Augusto Martínez identified his pregnant daughter, Liliana González, 22, and his granddaughter Diana, 5, among the group of rafters. They informed him that her husband was traveling with them and that they had all left the city of Cárdenas, in the province of Matanzas.

Martínez was told that everything had gone well and although it took some work, they got where they wanted, according to Telemundo. Martinez pointed out that until he can hug his daughter, he will not be calm.

The United States Coast Guard reported that another 77 Cubans were repatriated on Thursday on board the ship Raymond Evans. The rafters were arrested at several crossings in the vicinity of Key West.

Among the images shared by the Coast Guard is a water bike in which three people are observed, who were arrested before reaching their target. Since October 1, 2021, 3,369 Cubans have been intercepted and repatriated.

Translated by Regina Anavy

