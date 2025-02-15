A Jehovah’s Witness is Arrested in Manzanillo, Cuba, for Selling Drugs That Would Resolve the Shortage

Kleisy Suárez had medicines sent to him from the US and others produced domestically

14ymedio, Carlos A. Rodríguez, Manzanillo (Granma), 14 February 2025 — The case of Kleisy Suárez, recently arrested for the possession and sale of medicines – both imported and domestically manufactured – has shocked Manzanillo, in Granma province. The father of two girls, a graduate in Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation and a Jehovah’s Witness, he is known in the municipality for his affable character and his sense of solidarity in business.

At his home – located on Cocal Street, between Tívoli and Concordia – the police seized a significant volume of medicines and other medical supplies that were being promoted on social media and then sold from home

Initially, Suárez only had medicines sent to him by his relatives from the United States. Later, he stocked up on other medicines produced in the country, the origin of which is under investigation. He sold antibiotics, antiparasitics, painkillers, anti-inflammatories, antihistamines, drugs for high blood pressure, heart problems, eye drops and ointments, as well as syringes and suture material, all of which are scarce.

The prices set by Suárez were governed by informal rates, although in his case they were usually below other similar offers.

Suárez’s arrest divides the opinions of the people of Manzanillo. The shortage has even caused entire premises to become informal pharmacies. This is the case of a restaurant that last year became the best-stocked pharmacy in the municipality. Although many have suffered first-hand the exorbitant prices of resellers and hoarders, others admit that without informal pharmacies they would not be able to obtain their medications.

“If it were up to me, they should all be rounded up and sent to work in agriculture, so they can learn what it means to work,” says Ismael, 73, who has a radical view of the illegal drug trade. “It’s time they got tough on the criminals, because these people are exploiting the people. Prices are sky-high, you don’t have a penny in your pocket and they’re living the sweet life.”

Georgina, a housewife, also maintains a critical attitude from her religious ethics. “I know that boy and I really didn’t know what was happening. More than once I bought medicine from him from outside. Other times he gave it to me as gifts,” she says. “We share faith in the work and grace of Jehovah, even though we congregated in different places. This has caused me a lot of anguish, a lot of guilt. Since it happened, every day I pray for him and for that family. And for myself too. I should have acted differently.”

“I don’t think he did what he did out of greed, but out of necessity,” explains José, an acquaintance of Suárez who lives in the same neighborhood. Suárez worked in a rehabilitation center. His salary, he explains, was not enough to support his wife and daughters, so he decided to start selling what his relatives sent him.

“His mistake was to start selling State pills instead of continuing with what they sent him from outside, but believe me, it is a difficult situation,” he adds. “I knew him by sight from here, from the ICP neighborhood, in south Manzanillo. I understand that he moved a while ago. I never had to buy anything from him because my nephews send me the things I need. Of course, those who do not have that possibility have to solve it another way.”

For José, Suárez’s story has something of a fatality and any of the many illegal businesses in Manzanillo – and throughout Cuba – could have failed: “That boy is just one more and he had to lose.”

No one in the village forgets, José adds, that during the coronavirus pandemic – and even before – the State authorized the shipment of medicines from abroad without profit. There was some consent, even on the part of the authorities, to the fact that some of these packages, with all kinds of medicines – not only against Covid-19 – ended up in the stash of informal traders.

“No matter how sick someone is, no one consumes so many medicines daily,” he explains. “Thanks to that, people solved the problem because the State had no way to cover the demand for medicines, much less in the middle of the epidemiological crisis. As far as I know, this sale was never legal, but if it disappears, people will have a worse time because there is still no way to supply pharmacies with even the basics. And the hospitals are the same. There you have to bring everything from the medicine to the syringe to inject it because they never have anything.”

Alfredo, another man from Manzanillo, is reluctant to address the issue, but ends up admitting his relationship with the detainee. “It is hard for me to talk about this, because I have always been a man who has been part of the Revolution. What is wrong is wrong, and they say that I almost had a store of health products at home. However, I have to admit that more than once he got me out of trouble, especially with medicines for me and my old lady.”

Thanks to Suárez, Alfredo got the precious “American pills” he needed. It was a surprise, he adds, to find out on the Internet that he also sold national drugs. Despite everything, he has the best opinion of him. “You could see in his eyes that he was not a bad person. Nor was he ostentatious. There is a lot of talk about this on the networks without knowing him. If what they published is true, I cannot say that he was not wrong. I also do not doubt that there is even envy among other sellers. There are people who sell more expensively, here and there, and nothing happens to them.”

“The Aytana Alama, who published the police operation on the medicines, should also investigate and publish the corruption from above, which is where those resources should be well guarded,” Alfredo emphasizes bluntly.

Facebook profiles and Telegram channels have echoed Suárez’s arrest in recent days. Comments point to irritation at the lack of medicines in pharmacies and demand that there be no impunity for sellers, but also for those who, from privileged positions, divert huge quantities of products.

However, more worrying than the shortage of supplies in state pharmacies is the fact that there is also a shortage of medicines in the informal market – where everyone already buys regularly – and their prices, already inaccessible to many, are rising.

“People forget that during the quarantine during the pandemic, they had to wait in line at pharmacies for days and nights, without even knowing if the medicines they needed would be available,” recalls Hortensia, an elderly woman with varicose veins on her legs.

At that time, she says, you had to pay a high price for your turn in line or for the work of a colero — someone others pay to stand in line for them — and it was almost like paying an overprice for medicine. Anyone who dared to line up in person was faced with a night of pushing and mistreatment.

Hortensia takes Venatón and other drugs sold by the so-called card. More than once she returned home empty-handed because there was nothing in the pharmacy or the medicines were so few that she could not manage to buy them. She is not alone, she says. “There are also problems with treatments for asthmatics, epileptics, nerves, eyes… There are sickly old people like me who ended up in lines worse off than when they arrived.

Regarding the activities of Suárez and other drug sellers, she has no doubts: “Whenever I can pay, I do so and I secure my treatment.”

Kleisy Suárez’s situation is a national alarm and an unfinished business with those who depend on a stable supply of medicines. He did not create the crisis nor is he the one who steals medicines, medical supplies or other products or raw materials from warehouses and storage facilities under his responsibility. Many in Manzanillo fear that he will be made a scapegoat, without this solving the underlying problem of the shortage of medicines.

