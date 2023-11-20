A Cuban Woman Is Murdered in Havana by Her Ex-Partner, a Prisoner Who Was Released

14ymedio, Havana, 19 November 2023 — A woman identified as Sarai died this Saturday and her mother was seriously injured in the municipality of Cerro, Havana, after a knife attack by Sarai’s former partner, an inmate who had been released from prison hours earlier.

As CubaNet was able to confirm, the events occurred on Salvador Street, between Parque and Bella Vista, in the Popular Canal Council of the municipality of Havana. Sources told the digital media that Sarai’s brother was also injured, although “it is unknown” if the injuries he received “represent a danger to his life.” The mother of the deceased was admitted to the Calixto García Hospital and is reported to be in serious condition.

Videos circulating on social networks showed that the femicide occurred on Saturday afternoon and that a crowd of neighbors and several police officers arrived.

Previously he had threatened and attacked her, but she did not report it out of fear. Now he was released and has killed her

“She had broken up with him and he didn’t accept it. He is a very violent man,” said a neighbor, who added that the woman had received previous threats from the killer. “Previously he had threatened and attacked her, but she didn’t report it out of fear. Now he was released and has killed her,” she added.

So far this year, 76 women have been victims of sexist violence on the Island, according to the 14ymedio record, which matches the list of independent platforms. Just a week ago, Alas Tensas and Yo Sí Te Creo verified the femicide of Ana María Laria, in Playa de Guanabo, Havana, on September 22, and that of Maylin Fernández Sánchez, 43, between November 4 and 5 in Güines, Mayabeque.

The sexist murders registered to date independently – in the absence of official statistics – represent more than double those quantified in 2022, a total of 36. The activists insist that a “state of emergency for gender-based violence” be declared and regret that the Government has not taken action in this regard.

In addition, they advocate for a comprehensive law against gender violence — machista murder is not listed in the Criminal Code — and the implementation of protocols to prevent these events, as well as the creation of shelters and rescue systems for women and their children who are in danger.

Translated by Regina Anavy

