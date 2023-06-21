Three Dead and a Girl Gravely Injured After an Accident in Mayabeque, Cuba

14ymedio, Madrid, 13 June 2023 — At least three died and nine were injured — one seriously, a girl — after a collision between a tanker truck and a passenger truck near the Bacunayagua bridge, in Puerto Escondido, on the border between Mayabeque and Matanzas.

The victims were from Alquízar, Artemisa, and were on an excursion to Varadero, Cubadebate reported.

According to the official press, whose source was a doctor from the Comandante Faustino Pérez hospital, around 7:30 a.m. eight people injured from the accident, four of them “red coded,” were transferred there. Two of the deceased, whose names have not been reported, died in the emergency room. The first victim lost his life at the scene of the accident, official journalist José Miguel Solís reported on his social networks.

Of the rest, two are in “stable severe” condition in the intermediate care room, two are “with care” and two others are under observation.

Three minors were also admitted to the Elíseo Noel Caamaño pediatric hospital, also in the city of Matanzas. The most serious, Nayeis González Villamil, ten years old, is “in intensive care, with severe cranial trauma.” Estefany González Villamil, 13, and Harly Romero Cruz, seven, are hospitalized but not in danger of death.

According to data from the National Road Safety Commission, published last month, 243 Cubans died and about 2,300 were injured in the more than 3,000 traffic accidents recorded in Cuba between January and April of this year. In other words, on average, two Cubans died every day and 19 were injured on the roads.

Translated by Regina Anavy

