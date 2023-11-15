The US Humanitarian ‘Parole’ Has Benefited More Than 57,000 Cubans in 10 Months

14ymedio, Havana, 14 November 2023 — A total of 5,190 Cubans benefited in October from the humanitarian parole program established by the United States last January. According to figures from the Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), there was a minimum increase compared to the previous month, in which 5,053 beneficiaries were registered.

Haitians continue to be the main beneficiaries of parole with 11,252 favored last month, while, in the same period, 4,542 Nicaraguans were accepted and 3,929 Venezuelans. According to figures shared by the journalist from América TeVé, Mario J. Penton, a total of 269,744 migrants from the four nations have received this temporary permit to process their residence in the United States.

More than 57,000 Cubans were approved to enter the United States under the humanitarian parole between January and last October. Of these, 55,568 have already traveled to the United States, and the rest are expected to do so soon.

“Each individual was examined and authorized to travel, with specific figures of arrivals and grants of parole for each nationality,” Penton stressed.

In September, 15,677 Cubans entered with CBP One, while in October 18,083 Cubans entered

One of the Cubans who received her family in the United States under this program, Yadira Arcis, shared on her social networks the arrival of her nephew and 11 other compatriots on the same day. “At last they are all here. My nephew Michael is going to have so many opportunities; I don’t have room for so much happiness in my heart,” she said.

On the CBP One mobile application, which was implemented last January by Joe Biden’s government, almost 324,000 migrants have managed to schedule an appointment to show up at a U.S. port of entry. The predominant nationalities in these appointments are Venezuelan, Mexican and Haitian.

In October, about 44,000 migrants were processed. Through this process, 15,677 Cubans entered in September, while 18,083 entered in October.

A percentage of daily appointments are reserved for the first people registered in the CBP One application, giving priority to those non-citizens who have tried to get appointments for the longest time,” Pentón said.

Cubans who enter by this route are given the I-94 document that serves as a parole through which they can adjust their status after one year and a day. By applying under the Cuban Adjustment Law, they obtain a green card, in addition to the fact that from their entry into the country they can apply for a work permit.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.