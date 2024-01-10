The Spanish Airline Plus Ultra Strengthens Its Presence in Cuba With a Route Between Warsaw and Varadero

14ymedio, Madrid, January 9, 2024 — The Spanish airline Plus Ultra has just inaugurated a route between Poland and Cuba. The Island’s own Ministry of Tourism boasted, this Tuesday, of the first of the flights that, from now on, will connect Warsaw and Varadero every week.

In a Facebook post, the ministry published images of the 268 passengers who arrived at the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport in Matanzas and were received by an entourage of senior officials headed by the branch delegate in the province, Nastia Valdés López.

Polish travelers, according to a note in the newspaper Girón, will arrive every Monday “until the month of March,” through the Rainbow Tours agency, also based in Spain.

In this regard, the words of Rolando Marichal Pineda, director of the state-owned Cubanacán in Matanzas, reported by the official press, show the Government’s desire to encourage a sector that, after the pandemic, has still not recovered: “The largest sun and beach destination in the Caribbean nation continues as an essential destination, and the visits of familiarization groups from the tour operator Rainbow guarantee a greater arrival of European visitors to the largest of the Antilles.”

President Miguel Díaz-Canel made his last official international trips on Plus Ultra, due to the lack of Cubana de Aviación aircraft

The official also said he expected that, with this new route “and the follow-up to the activities of the also Polish airline Lot Polish,” visitors from Poland will increase, “and the operations will be extended like the previous year, with flights where all the customers are from Rainbow Tours.”

With this flight, Plus Ultra consolidates its commercial ties with the Island more and more every day. President Miguel Díaz-Canel made his last official international trips on Plus Ultra, due to the lack of Cubana de Aviación aircraft.

The airline, involved in controversy for having been rescued by the Spanish Government despite having hardly any passengers and reporting losses since 2015, is rebounding with force after the complaints about alleged irregularities in the loan granted by the SEPI (Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales) were archived.

After launching a new website and a renewed mobile app, it has just announced a promotion of flights between Spain and Latin America (Colombia, Peru and Venezuela) at half price, both in business and economy class, with no baggage charges.

Translated by Regina Anavy

