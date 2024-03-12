The Murders of Two Women, in Matanzas and Las Tunas, Bring Femicides in Cuba to 13 in 2024 / 14yMedio

14ymedio, Havana, 6 March 2024 — The murders of Dinosca Rivera Martí, a resident of the town of Carlos Rojas, in Matanzas, and Martina Hernández, a resident of Becerra, a rural neighborhood in the city of Las Tunas, are the two newest cases of femicides reported this Wednesday by the Women’s Network of Cuba, Alas Tensas and Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba.

The murder of Rivera Martí, 34, occurred on March 5 at the hands of her partner and the father of her children. “The aggressor attacked her in public on the road, after she left her two young children at school, who at least did not witness the events,” explain the feminist platforms.

In the case of Hernández, whose age could not be specified, the murder occurred on February 12, also at the hands of her partner.

The average profile of a victim of femicide in Cuba in 2023 is that of a 37-year-old woman, with at least one minor in her care, murdered by her ex-partner.

The platforms, which sent condolences to family members and friends close to the victims, clarified that the femicides were confirmed by the joint effort of independent media, citizens and activists.

With the deaths of Rivera Martí and Hernández, there are 13 femicides recorded by 14ymedio. So far, independent platforms have not confirmed the femicide of Samantha Heredia, a 22-year-old nurse, murdered in Santiago de Cuba by her husband, Dr. Pedro Carmenate, last weekend.

An employee of the Juan Bruno Zayas Clinical Surgical Hospital in the eastern capital, where the victim and aggressor met and the latter worked as a resident doctor, confirmed to this newspaper Heredia’s murder.

In 2023, feminist activists recorded 87 women killed at the hands of their partner or ex-partner, more than double the 36 recorded the previous year.

The average profile of a victim of femicide in Cuba in 2023 is that of a 37-year-old woman, with at least one minor in her care, murdered by her former partner.

Translated by Regina Anavy

