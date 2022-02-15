The Head of Cuba’s Guantanamo Military Region Dies in a Traffic Accident

14ymedio, Havana , 15 February 2022 — Colonel Erasmo Méndez Fernández, head of the Guantánamo military region, died this Tuesday in a car crash in Baire, Santiago de Cuba.

The soldier collided head-on with his car, a Geely with license plate F001617, with a bus from the state tourist agency Transgaviota, when he was overtaking at the height of the elevated bridge at the entrance to the municipality of Santiago.

According to witnesses who reported on social networks, the Operational Investigative Guard appeared at the scene to clarify the circumstances of the incident, as well as Government and Party authorities in the municipality of Contramaestre.

The Guantánamo military region was created in 2000 as part of the restructuring of the Armed Forces in Cuba. Previously, Méndez had been head of the Las Tunas military region and, before that, of the Border Brigade, which guards the border perimeter with the territory where the US naval base in Guantánamo is located.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.