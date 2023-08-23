The Cuban State-Owned Company Neuronic Received More Than 6 Million Dollars From Mexico for Projects and Contracts

14ymedio, Mexico, 21 August 2023 — Neuronic, the Cuban regime’s company in charge of managing the funds and salaries paid by Mexico to Havana for 718 Cuban health workers, has benefited from the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador with $29,938 (509,073 Mexican pesos) for research projects, mainly on Alzheimer’s, and for contracts with the Mexican Birmex for $5,880,398 (about 100 million pesos), as reported by LatinusUS.

According to information obtained through the Transparency portal, by “commission of the Mexican State,” the National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies (CONACYT) awarded $7,427 (126,303 pesos) to Neuronic for a pharmacokinetic project, focused on the efficacy of the CNEURO-201 formula to detect early Alzheimer’s in rats.

In March 2022, CONACYT received notification about the delivery of funds for the Neuronic projects. It released the money on September 27 of that same year. For the so-called “validation of the production process and preclinical tests with CNEURO-120,” a drug for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, $3,439 (58,501 pesos) were delivered.

For the “evaluation of the activity in vivo, in vitro and ex vivo of CNEURO-201,” as a therapeutic candidate for Alzheimer’s, Neuronic received $15,037 (255,768 pesos). For the preclinical evaluation of neuro EPO as a neuroprotector from the consequences of severe traumatic brain injury, $4,028 (68,500 pesos) was given to the company, a subsidiary of Neuronic S.A. Cuba.

The Mexican subsidiary Neuronic, led by Tania Guerra, has also been favored with $5,880,398 for three unspecified contracts between 2022 and 2023 with Birmex, the Aztec state company that focuses on the production of vaccines and the distribution of medicines.

Regarding the Cuban specialists who are in Mexico, it is confirmed that the Mexican government paid Cuba $9,667,115, between July 2022 and May 2023, for a contingent of 718 doctors.

Among the health postings is a national coordinating chief for whom the Island is paid $2,103 a month. Also in the group is a professional performance manager, an economic professional and a legal professional, and for each of these, Cuba receives $1,632 per month.

Translated by Regina Anavy

