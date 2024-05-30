The Congress of Spain Approves Funds To Guarantee the Shipment of Powdered Milk for the Children of Cuba

The UN supports the Island with the shipment of 144 metric tons of milk powder per month

14ymedio, Havana, 30 May 2024 — The Congress of Spain approved, on Monday, an initiative presented by the Sumar coalition, made up of 20 left-wing political parties, to “contribute to overcoming the shortage of milk destined for children in Cuba.” The proposal, which was approved with 33 votes in favor and three abstentions, aims to “allocate funds” through the Spanish Agency for Development Cooperation (AECID) to be able to ship milk to Cuba and also includes the creation of groups for the supply of “basic necessities” on the Island.

In defense of the initiative presented by Sumar, the deputy of the Socialist Party, Alba Soldevilla Novials, recalled that last January the Government of Cuba requested “urgent aid” from the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) to “facilitate the shipment of powdered milk” to the Island. The response was quick and “the WFP has begun to send a kilogram of milk powder for Cuban children under seven years of age” in Pinar del Río and Havana.

The regime tried last March, through a text published in the official press, to minimize the dust raised by the news, stating that the request was part of a practice of the bilateral relationship, long-standing cooperation and the actions identified within the Country Strategic Plan for Cuba through 2024.

However, the shipment of 144 metric tons of milk powder, which temporarily covers the needs of 48,000 Cuban children, “is not enough to guarantee the longer-term supply,” Soldevilla stressed.

With the antecedent that Spain is a “country with dairy surpluses,” Soldevilla said that the Government of Pedro Sánchez could “study collaboration formulas” for a long-term cooperation program.

For his part, José Francisco Alcaraz, representative of VOX, specified that the initiative demonstrated that “communist dictatorships in the world are not capable of feeding their citizens, their children and, obviously, are a threat to freedom.”

Alcaraz said that the socialist support left out “a condemnation of the regime and the lack of freedom,” in addition to “the request that the political prisoners be released.”

The parliamentarian said that a “member of the communist party – without giving his name – took advantage of such a good initiative,” but the money was not for the purposes requested. In view of this, he suggested ensuring that these funds “be destined entirely for the Cuban population.”

The deputy pointed out that it is important to help the children of Cuba, although he told the socialist bloc that “there are more than half a million children in Spain with malnutrition and a 33% risk of poverty.”

