Sticks, Stones and Rifles: the Weapons Against the 15 November Civic March in Cuba

14ymedio, Havana, 25 October 2021 — Several workers posing with sticks in their hands, a man proudly displaying a stone and some neighbors caught on camera test firing with rifles. The photos have been published in recent days on the social networks of Cuban state entities, accompanied by messages against “the mercenaries” and “the provocateurs” of the civic march planned for November 15 (15N).­­

The Cuban officialdom not only greases its Rapid Response Brigades to confront the protesters, but also makes a media display of what awaits in the streets for those who dare to demonstrate against the regime. The repressive preparations include almost theatrical representations of an alleged popular response to subjects who play the role of protesting citizens. The scene ends the moment they are surrounded and reduced by a plainclothes shock trooper.

The appearance of the images has been accompanied by public commitments from unions, employees from various productive sectors and even private entrepreneurs, who show their support for the Government and their rejection of the call for 15N. In each case, they claim “to be ready for anything.” They shout “we will defend our country to the last drop of blood” and “mercenaries will have no place on our streets.”

The comments that are published under these postings call for all dissidents to be “put in jail” and “applying a strong hand.” Several of the accounts that have published these scenes have already been denounced for promoting violence, and there has been no lack of account owners on Facebook or Twitter who have made their posts private after receiving criticism for disseminating images of people in a threatening pose with clubs and steel bars.

As the date approaches, it is expected that these photos and statements will become more and more numerous and involve students, cultural personalities and even retirees. Before the confrontation reaches the streets, there will be plenty of trenches and battles on television and other national media.

