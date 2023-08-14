Self-Employed in Cuba Will Pay in Eight Times More to Social Security

14ymedio, Madrid, 10 August 2023 — The countdown to the increase in the contribution of self-employed and cooperative members has begun and adapts to the new prices that arrived as a result of the Ordering Task.* Between October and December, all such workers must participate in the special social security regime that was approved in 2021 for entrepreneurs who own micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and to which they must contribute beginning in September.

Those affected consulted by 14ymedio will see what they must pay increased by approximately eight times compared to the present terms, with the contribution increasing to a minimum of 20% of the selected base, from the current 2000 pesos to a maximum of 9,500, depending on the benefits chosen.

Decree law 48, of August 6, 2021, included a single transitional provision that left a two-year moratorium on self-employed workers and members of cooperatives that were previously constituted and taxed in accordance with the scale established in the 2010 and 2012 rules. These workers could make the change before, if they wished, but as of this September, the modification will become mandatory.

Beginning next month, workers have the entire last quarter to request the procedure, and it can be done through an email, modificarbc@inass.gob.cu, which can be found on social media accounts of the Ministry of Labor. The form with the necessary information must be attached to that email address.

It will not longer be necessary for workers to go to the offices to complete the procedure. In fact, they don’t even need to do it if they want to contribute at the minimum basis. The Ministry explains that the change will be made ex officio for the minimum amount, 2,000 pesos, if the interested party does not request it.

*The Ordering Task is a collection of measures that include eliminating the Cuban Convertible Peso (CUC), leaving the Cuban peso as the only national currency, raising prices, raising salaries (but not as much as prices), opening stores that take payment only in hard currency, which must be in the form of specially issued pre-paid debit cards, and a broad range of other measures targeted to different elements of the Cuban economy.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.