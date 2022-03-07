Russian Airlines Headed for Cuba Manage to Fly Around Airspace Closures

14ymedio, Havana, March 3rd, 2022 – Russia has found a way around the closing-off of airspace in Canada, USA and Europe, which has made the airlines modify their normal routes across the North Atlantic to get to America.

Planes of various airlines are programmed to fly to the Island from Moscow in the next few days.

One of the connections is Royal Flight Airlines Flight 573 to Varadero, due to arrive this Friday afternoon. Other flights, with Aeroflot, NordWind and Royal Flight itself, are timed to arrive in the country between Saturday and Monday of next week.

The route these airliners take will be over the North Atlantic and the diversion adds an hour, which is what happened to NordWind Airlines 353, which left this Tuesday from Sheremétievo airport in Moscow, and arrived today at Juan Gualberto Gómez airport, in Varadero. This is the same route Azur Air took at the beginning of the week between Moscow-Vnukovo international airport and La Romana airport in the Dominican Republic.

Ecasa, the Cuban airport and airline services company, recently put out a message on its Telegram channel, that the NordWind airline will continue its flights from Russia to Cuba and vice versa, and with particular information for Cuban passengers.

The message indicated that residents on the island will be accepted on return flights from Russia, but that from Cuban airports Cuban nationals will be accepted only when all Russian tourists have a seat.

According to official press information this Thursday, NordWind will keep operating Wednesdays and Saturdays from Moscow to Varadero, and Tuesdays and Fridays connecting the Russian capital with the tourist centre of Cayo Coco.

The closing-off of airspace to Russian airlines in various parts of the world has been one of the measures taken by European and Asian countries because of the invasion of Ukraine

