Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Distributes $100 Bills in a Town in Cuba

14ymedio, Madrid, 31 March 2023 — Ten days after being beaten in a Miami gym for which he was hospitalized, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has reappeared with a video clip recorded in Cuba. The song, which is titled Bori, has the collaboration of the Cuban singer Lenier Mesa, and just an hour after its premiere on YouTube, it already had about 200,000 views.

In the images, the musician is seen in a rural area of Pinar del Río, near the Viñales valley, with the results of the injuries he received visible on his face, especially in his right eye. At several times, he appears in a hospital center that looks like a Cuban clinic for foreigners.

At another moment, the rapper is seen smiling, covered with a Cuban flag, surrounded by people and handing out $100 bills.

Giving away money in the streets has not been looked on well by the Cuban authorities when it is done by a national. Earlier this month, Cuban YouTuber Hilda Núñez Díaz, known as Hildina, broadcast a video on YouTube in which she claimed to have received the sum of 34,000 pesos — about 200 dollars — from a subscriber of her channel residing in Germany. With that money, she took to the streets to buy food and delivered it to several disadvantaged people in Santiago de Cuba.

It is worth remembering, in the same way, that for using the flag in his work Drapeau, the artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, sentenced to five years in prison, was prosecuted for insulting patriotic symbols.

Also, the Spanish agency EFE reported that the Police arrested three people in connection with the beating that Tekashi received on March 21 in Miami, where he had also been expelled from a game of the World Baseball Classic.

Local media reported this Friday the arrest of three individuals, identified thanks to the disclosure on social networks of a video in which it is observed how Daniel Hernández, the real name of the artist, is violently beaten on the ground.

The detainees, aged 23, 25 and 43 face charges of assault and robbery and are in a prison in Palm Beach County, in southeastern Florida.

Some media pointed out that the aggression may have been related to the artist’s alleged enmity with members of the gang Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The rapper’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that several men attacked his client while he was inside the gym facilities and that the artist could not defend himself.

The rapper, who was taken to a hospital by ambulance with cuts, a jaw injury and blows to his ribs and back, showed on social media how his face looked after the beating.

This incident is in addition to another that occurred recently during the World Baseball Classic match between Mexico and Puerto Rico, when he was allegedly drunk and expelled for blocking the vision of other spectators, according to some media.

The son of a Mexican and a Puerto Rican, Tekashi was born in the United States and lives in New York. At the age of 26 he has achieved great popularity, especially on Instagram, where he has more than 21 million followers.

However, his personal life is very controversial. In 2019 he pleaded guilty to nine criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, and agreed to a reduction in sentence that led him to be released from prison in 2020, after having served a good part under house arrest due to the pandemic.

Translated by Regina Anavy

