Panama Extends the Transit Visa Requirement for Cubans

14medio, Havana, June 8, 2022 — The Panamanian authorities have extended the transit visa requirement for Cubans passing through their territory for three months, until this coming September. This measure, in force since March 8, caused hundreds of people to camp for several days in front of that country’s embassy in Havana.

The new decree, dated June 6, extends the visa application period to 30 days before the trip, unlike the previous one, which established 15 days. The cost remains the same, $50, and the procedure must be carried out at the Panamanian embassy in the applicant’s country of residence.

To do this, you must fill out a form accompanied by two photos, a photocopy of your passport, a flight reservation, a copy of the identity document of your country of residence and proof of payment of consular fees.

The extension also exempts Cubans returning to Cuba from the visa requirement, a provision in force since March 17, in the face of protests in front of the diplomatic headquarters, which also didn’t please the crowd too much, since what they are looking for is to leave the island.

The transit visa requirement affected all citizens who planned to fly to Nicaragua via Panama with the Copa Airlines, the only one that keeps the island connected to Managua and that, since November, when the regime agreed with President Daniel Ortega on the “free visa” for Cubans, has become the main land exit route to the United States.

Translated by Regina Anavy

