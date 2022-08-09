Mexico Will Pay Cuba More than a Million Dollars a Month for 641 Healthcare Workers

14ymedio, Ángel Salinas, Mexico, 9 August 2022 — Finally, 641 Cuban doctors will be hired by the Mexican government to fill vacancies in precarious areas. The director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, indicated that these healthcare workers will be integrated into the Health Plan for Well-being and that “115 are already working in the states of Colima and Nayarit.”

A source from the Institute of Health for Welfare (Insabi), who withheld their name, confirmed to 14ymedio that the Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos, SA, will be “responsible for selecting the group of Cuban specialists and the salary issue.”

This Government of Havana company, created in 2011, has been accused internationally of human trafficking and forced labor. It is also pointed out as a business channel of the regime through which it operates, from sending personnel to international medical missions “paid” by the requesting countries, to offering treatments under the concept of health tourism.

The Insabi official affirmed that, by the end of 2022, it is expected that the 641 Cuban doctors will be giving consultations in the marginalized areas assigned to them. “The salaries are the same that Mexican doctors will receive, we are talking about 41,784 pesos (2,042 dollars) for a specialist and 35,237 pesos (1,722 dollars) for a general doctor.”

The money, 1,308,922 dollars per month, will be managed by Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos, S.A. “The agreement specifies that this first stage will be for one year, with the possibility of extending the agreement.”

The information provided by the director of IMSS is different from that published on August 3 by the journalist Lourdes Mendoza. The Government of Mexico informed via transparency of the hiring of 610 Cuban doctors, for whom it would pay Cuba 1,177,300 euros per month (1,199,645).

The source consulted by this newspaper confirmed, as made known to the communicator, that the payments will be deposited in an account of Banco Internacional de Comercio, SA, with fiscal domicile at Inmobiliaria Monte Barreto, Jerusalem building, ground floor, 3rd avenue, and / 78 and 80, Miramar, Playa, Havana, Cuba.

The Government of Mexico promised to provide accommodation and food to the Cuban doctors. Of the 115 specialists who are already in Mexico, 40 are women and 75 men. It was also detailed that 15 are high-demand specialties, 31 internal medicine, 31 pediatrics, 24 general surgery, and seven gynecology and obstetrics.

Insabi authorities asked the Island for a list of Cuban doctors who are missing to join the medical mission. “It is required to advance in immigration paperwork and the revalidation of studies before the Ministry of Public Education, which was what stopped the integration of the team in Nayarit,” explained the official.

