Mexican President Lopez Obrador Defends the Vaccines of Cuba and Russia After Supposedly Being Injected With Abdala

EFE/14ymedio, Mexico, 24 October 2023 — The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, defended on Tuesday his Government’s use of the anti-covid vaccines of Russia and Cuba for the free-booster campaign after himself receiving the Cuban drug Abdala. ##”Out of interest in some cases, some say that the vaccines that our health sector is applying are not effective. They have said things that I don’t even dare to repeat here, because they are gigantic absurdities, but all vaccines are now guaranteed for the people,” he said in his daily press conference.

The Government of Mexico has the goal this flu season of giving 35.2 million vaccines against influenza and 19.4 million against COVID-19, using the biologic drug Abdala, made in Cuba, and the drug Sputnik, from Russia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not endorsed the use of either of these drugs as a booster against coronavirus, but López Obrador supported their effectiveness after being vaccinated live on television with the Abdala vaccine.

“Don’t be confused, all the vaccines that are applied go through quality testing, and public health should not be used for political purposes; they are different things,” the president said. “Health has to do with human rights; it is a fundamental human right – no politics, no ideologies.”

Medical sources have reported that the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris), in charge of the control of medicines, is authorizing the application of expired vaccines

However, medical sources have reported that the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris), in charge of the control of medicines, is authorizing the application of expired vaccines. Last August, this newspaper learned of the 70,000 expired doses that would be given in the state of Coahuila, a situation similar to the one highlighted a few days ago by health workers from the state of Morelos, who were forced to put the drug in health centers “in a discreet way,” published El Universal.

The immunization campaign, which began last week, is aimed at specific groups, such as those who are 60 and over, pregnant women and people with comorbidities from the age of five.

The vaccines will be free, but López Obrador promised that people will be able to buy other vaccines, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna, after their expected approval by Cofepris in November.

“Since we also live in a free country, it is decided that vaccines can be marketed, that whoever wants to pay, to buy a vaccine, can do so,” he said.

Mexico is the country with the fifth most confirmed deaths from COVID-19, with more than 334,000 officially recognized.

Translated by Regina Anavy

________________________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.