Members of US Congress Meet in Havana with the Authorities and Producers

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 23 November 2022 A bipartisan delegation of the US Congress, composed of three members of the agricultural committee, met in Havana with the Cuban vice-president, Salvador Valdés Mesa, deputies and producers, according to official newspaper Granma this Wednesday.

Representing the US were Salud Carbajal(D), James Baird(R) and Jahana Hayes(D), members of the House of Representatives and the Agricultural Committee of the US Congress, who have been in Cuba since last Saturday, according to the newspaper.

They also visited scientific and commercial entities, added the source, without providing details of discussions in these encounters.

In the meeting with the Cuban vice-president in the offices of the Caribbean executive, participated the interim minister of External Relations, Geraldo Peñalver; the vice-chancellor Carlos Fernández deCossio and the charge d’affaires in Washington DC, Lyanis Torres.

Also present was the charge d’affaires of the US Embassy in Havana, Benjamin Ziff.

The information provided does not clarify anything else surrounding the stay of the US Congress members, whose visit takes place during the intensifying formal bilateral relations of the last few months.

This year has seen sustained contacts between the two countries in the areas of immigration, commerce and disaster aid.

Although quite far from the levels of the so-called “thaw” during the last term of Barack Obama, there have been some gestures and signals in both directions in the recent past, according to concurring experts.

Translated by Wilfredo Diaz Echevarria

