Lightning Kills an Employee of Union Del Niquel, a Cuban Partner of the Canadian Sherritt Company in Moa

14ymedio, Havana, 30 May 2023 — A lightning strike caused an electric shock in front of the Nickel Union Service Company in Moa (Holguín) and ended the life of one of the workers, Dunielkis Fonseca Borges, in addition to affecting six other people. All of them were employees of the state company and were waiting for transportation to return to their homes when the event occurred.

As a result, Fonseca Borges, “Muma,” who was a specialist in economic management, had to be resuscitated at the site of the discharge but died after again suffering cardiorespiratory arrest upon arriving at the Guillermo Luis hospital, where all the employees were treated.

Another of those affected is pregnant but, like the rest of those treated, she is out of danger.

According to the official newspaper of Holguín, Ahora, Bárbaro Aguilera Pelegrín, a safety and health specialist of the emergency group of the nickel company Comandante Pedro Sotto Alba, said his workers went to the place quickly after hearing the cries for help from those affected, since their facilities are a few meters from the point where lightning struck.

Three people were lying on the ground when the emergency teams arrived, although only one — the deceased — had to be resuscitated.

The death of Fonseca Borges is the third of a nickel industry worker in Moa to be mourned in the last two months. On May 17, the Canadian company Sherritt International reported the death in a work accident of a worker who fell from a ladder in the nickel-cobalt mine that is located in that town in the East.

On April 24, another employee of the company died, that time in an accident with a vehicle.

Translated by Regina Anavy

