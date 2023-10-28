La Gente De Zona Premiere ‘Demasiado’, a Hymn to Joy and ‘Cubanidad’

EFE/14ymedio, Miami/Madrid, October 20, 2023 — The Cuban urban music duo Gente de Zona, winner of 7 Latin Grammys and 12 Latin Billboards, premiered this Friday their new single and video, Demasiado, a tropical song with which Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom seek to infect their followers “with joy and flavor.”

Demasiado focuses “on the pride of being Cuban,” and through the contagious voices of both, “they give us a melody of celebration and a presentation of their Cubanness,” says a statement.

The song’s chorus, it adds, reflects “the philosophy” of this duo, which in 2000 began as a street-rap collective in Cuba and has become one of the most recognized duos worldwide. “And now I’m here, living what I promised myself, fulfilling what I once dreamed of, proud of where I was born and where I grew up,” says the refrain.

The song is already available on music platforms under the label of Magnus Music, and on YouTube it already had almost 40,000* views this Friday, a few hours of its release.

Demasiado also has a music video, in which Alexander and Randy have fun while singing in a festive atmosphere in and out of a pool. The video ends with “triumphant images” of their concerts on a stage.

Alexander and Randy were consolidated in 2014 on the international scene with the song Bailando (Dancing), a collaboration of the duo with Enrique Iglesias and Descemer Bueno. A year later, the duo released two great hits with Marc Anthony: La gozadera (Enjoyment) and Traidora (Traitor).

Gente de Zona are also co-authors of Patria y Vida, along with Yotuel Romero, Descemer Bueno, Eliexer Márquez El Funky and Maykel Castillo Osorbo, which became the anthem of the protests of July 11, 2021 in Cuba. The song premiered a few weeks ago in a new salsa version to which the voice of Celia Cruz generated by artificial intelligence was incorporated.

*Translator’s note: 351,000 views as of this translation

Translated by Regina Anavy

