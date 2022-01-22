International Jazz Plaza Festival Kicks Off in Cuba with Nachito Herrera and Bobby Carcasses

EFE/14ymedio, Havana, 19 January 2022 — OnTuesday, the Cuban pianist and composer Nachito Herrera and Jamaican saxophonist Bobby Carcassés inaugurated the 37th edition of the International Jazz Plaza Festival in Havana.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its social networks , thanks to the efforts of Herrera, who lives in the United States, a donation of hospital supplies and musical instruments arrived in Cuba.

The inaugural gala, held in the Avellaneda hall of the National Theater, began with a performance by Herrera, who performed songs such as Stella By Startlight, Poturrí de cha cha cha, Guaguancó para Chano and West Side Latin Jazz together with the Habana Jazz orchestra.

Next it was the turn of Carcassés and the Big Band Afrojazz, who exhibited From blues to timba-from timba to jazz, with a review of their classics.

The event, held following health measures due to the covid-19 pandemic, was attended by other jazz names on the island, such as César Pupy Pedroso, Dagoberto González, Frank Fernández, Tomás Ramos, Juan Carlos Villega, Zule Guerra, César López and Orlando Valley.

Concerts by musicians such as Ray Lema, Laurent De Wilde, Carlos Sarduy, Alain Pérez, Oliver Valdés, Dayramir, Dean Torrey, Juan Chiavassa, La Valdés, Alejandro Meroño and Júpiter Project are expected on half a dozen Havana stages until this Sunday.

Performances by Dominic Miller, Sebastián Carmelo Armas, Julián Carrea, Virginia Guantanamera, Roberto Fonseca, Ernán López-Nussa, Kono and the boys from Cuba, José Portillo and Rodrigo Sosa, are also scheduled.

In the international arena, the names of the Dutchman Mike del Ferro, the Finnish Pekka Pyikkanen, the Swedish Jacob Karl Anders, the Argentine Javier Malosetti, the Spanish Francisco Armas, the Belgian Mari Bel and the Slovakian Radovan Tariska stand out.

The closing gala, also in the Avellaneda room, will be led by Germán Velazco, who will include among his guests José Luis Cortés, César López, Javier Zalba, Jorge Reyes, Héctor Quintana and Adel González.

____________

