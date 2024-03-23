In Songo-La Maya, Young Adrian Asked the Cuban President a Daring Question

The country’s primary official newspaper Granma also added to the silence, dedicating its pages to collecting the president’s phrases during the tour: “For the people we are going to give every last ounce of energy” and “Imperialism wants to destroy us and we are not going to allow it,” the umpteenth slogans of that type that he makes during his visits, which are no longer directed “to places where things don’t work so well,” as he had done at the beginning of the year, but to show the positive side of the Cuban economy. Tobacco factories that have exceeded their planned targets, textile companies with a majority of female employees, productive centers of “great importance” and units of “great innovation,” are the places that “inspire,” according to Díaz-Canel, and that the Government delegation visited.

“Why don’t they talk about those genuine demonstrations of a committed people, who, yes, are going through difficulties, the blackouts, the food shortages we have as a result of the blockade, but who are fighting. And about you, the students, who are our present and our future and are also committed to this project that together we are going to perfect?” he questioned, while thanking the students “for what they did on Sunday.”

On the new television program “From the Presidency” released this Thursday with Díaz-Canel as host, the president offered the statements that he did not dare to give in Santiago de Cuba or Guantánamo about the March 17 demonstrations. There were “people who chanted counterrevolutionary slogans, some approached the commission of acts with certain vandalism, some contempt, some disrespect for the authorities, especially because there is a lot of media pressure,” he said, and once again attributed responsibility for the energy crisis. and food, as well as the protests, to the United States Government. “They do not accept our democracy, which is much better and more democratic than theirs,” he stressed.

