Cubans ‘Eat Fear’ Again and Take to the Streets to Protest

14ymedio, Yoani Sánchez, Havana, 18 March 2024 — When they woke up yesterday — Sunday — none of the Cubans who demonstrated this March 17 imagined that, a few hours later, they would be in the streets shouting Freedom! The morning passed between blackouts and difficulties finding food, but, by the afternoon, the indignation had escalated to a point that not even the fear of beatings, fines or prison could stop them. In the videos of the protests, they are seen behaving as a single organism in sync.

The popular demonstrations in Santiago de Cuba, El Cobre, Bayamo and Santa Marta show that social fatigue has been more powerful on this Island than the terror caused by the mass arrests and exemplary sentences after 11 July 2021. For the people who he chanted “Electricity and food!” in front of one of the headquarters of the Communist Party in the capital of Santiago, the fear of ending up in a dungeon or with a broken head was not stronger than their rejection of a system that has condemned them to a perpetual crisis.

Cubans took to the squares and streets fed up with a regime that they did not choose and that in more than six decades has shown its incompetence to provide them with a decent life

Cubans took to the squares and streets fed up with a regime that they did not choose and that in more than six decades has shown its incompetence to provide them with a decent life. They booed the officials who climbed onto the roofs to repeat, from above and at a distance from the people, the vain promises of an improvement in the energy supply and the meager ration of food in the rationed market. Protesters sang the national anthem in Bayamo to remember that the nation does not belong to a political group nor should it be the fiefdom of a failed ideology.

Homeland and Life! some exclaimed. We are hungry! others added. No to violence! warned the Bayamese when the Police stood in their way. As a civic body they acted, beat and behaved. As a single entity, moved by the disgust of being condemned to scarcity and lack of expectations, they demonstrated against a model imposed by force. The Cuban streets have spoken again and the message is loud and clear: this dictatorship has to end. Every day under this regime only brings us more poverty, exodus and repression .

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.