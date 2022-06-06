Iberojet Will Launch a Direct Flight Between Madrid and Santiago de Cuba in November

Europa Press/14ymedio, Madrid, 1 June 2022 — Iberojet, the Spanish airline of Ávoris Corporación Empresarial, has announced a new route beginning November 11 that will connect Madrid with Santiago de Cuba. The date coincides with the start of the high season in the Caribbean.

This flight, which will be direct and non-stop, will occur once a week on board an Airbus 330. The flights will be able to be booked as of Wednesday on the Iberojet website and on all official channels for sale to the public, and will cost from 283 euros each way.

This direct flight route to the second most important city on the island, by number of inhabitants, will be operational throughout the year.

In addition to operating this direct flight from Madrid to Santiago de Cuba, for travelers who decide to get to know the country in depth, Iberojet offers the possibility of combining the airports of Santiago de Cuba and Havana to enter and leave.

Last December, Iberojet opened its first office at the Miramar Trade Center in Havana. In addition, it has increased the number of flights planned for this summer from three weekly flights Madrid-Havana to five, plus one from Lisbon to Varadero, in high season.

The strengthening of the connectivity of Santiago de Cuba, made possible thanks to collaboration with the Cuban State, seeks to attract more travelers and promote the economic development of the destination, which hasn’t recovered from the harm it suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the fact that Cuba received 313,908 visitors between January and March, the figure is very far from the 1,470,457 tourists that the island registered in the first quarter of 2019.

Just a few days ago, the British airline Virgin Atlantic decided to postpone the return of its flights to Cuba, scheduled for November 1. Without going into detail, through a statement, it argued that the decision was due to the “complexity of the operation.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

