How To Protect the Rights of a Family Member in Prison? / Cubalex

Cubalex, 25 July, 2024 — The Cubalex legal team offers a practical guide with essential recommendations for identifying, documenting and denouncing human rights violations in the Cuban prison system.

Communication and registration

It is vital to maintain constant communication with your family member in prison. Ask regularly about his or her state of health and the medical care he or she is receiving. Take note of any irregularities he or she mentions and keep all letters, phone calls and any other form of communication. These records are crucial for reporting possible human rights violations.

Formal applications and documentation

Send formal requests to the prison authorities asking for information about your family member’s health and medical treatment. Make these requests in writing and keep copies of all communications. Informing local and international human rights organisations about your family member’s situation can provide guidance and support, and put pressure on the authorities.

Support networks and visibility

Connect with other family members of prisoners to form a support network. Sharing information and experiences can help identify patterns of violations and organise more effectively. Use the media and social networks to raise awareness of your family member’s situation, but make sure to protect their privacy and safety by only sharing personal details when absolutely necessary.

Medical history and alternatives

Although medical services in prison are under the control of the authorities, you can seek alternatives to check on your relative’s health. For example, you could:

Seek the opinion of a trusted doctor outside the prison system: Although he or she may not have direct access to your family member, a doctor can help you understand the situation based on the information you gather. Review the symptoms described: Ask your family member to describe his or her symptoms in detail and share this information with a trusted doctor to get a preliminary assessment. Seek legal advice: Contact a human rights lawyer to help you put pressure on the prison authorities to improve medical care.



Complaints and human rights organisations

It is important to report any human rights violations to international human rights organisations. These organisations can help escalate your complaint and put international pressure on prison authorities to fulfil their obligations. Contact independent journalists and human rights organisations to publicise your family member’s situation safely and effectively.

Additional advice

Connect with support networks: Forming a support network with other family members can provide additional strength and resources. Protect your identity: When posting information online, be sure to protect your identity and that of your family member. Be persistent: Complaints may not receive an immediate response. Continue to document and report violations in a persistent manner.



Risk assessment

Reporting violations through social networks and the media can generate public pressure, but it can also have serious consequences for prisoners and their families. Prison authorities may impose additional sanctions if they interpret these actions as disobedience or defiance. Use intermediaries such as independent journalists and human rights organisations to reduce the risk of direct reprisals.

The decision to report violations should be carefully planned to minimise risks. Using intermediaries and maintaining anonymity is crucial to protect prisoners from reprisals. Transparency and accountability are essential to improve prison conditions and ensure respect for human rights, but achieving these goals requires a strategic and well-informed approach.

These recommendations can help to identify, document and report human rights violations in the prison system, even in a context where knowledge of human rights is limited.

Translated by GH