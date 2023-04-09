From Havana, US Agricultural Businesses Ask That Cuba be Removed from the State Sponsors of Terrorist List

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 5 April 2023 — American agricultural businesses, meeting in Havana on Tuesday, criticized Washington’s inclusion of Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, because in their judgment it lacks ’common sense’ and affects the opportunities to invest in the Island.

During the inauguration of the IV Cuba-USA Agricultural Conference, which ends on Thursday, the president of the bilateral Agricultural Coalition, Paul Johnson, affirmed that Washington’s sanctions harm the interests of businesses on both sides of the Florida Straits.

Likewise, he welcomed the “new economic policies” on the island and called for greater cooperation between the two governments and between companies, as well as an increase in academic exchanges.

All this, continued the president of the Bilateral Agricultural Coalition, in order to “solve shared problems” and “build trust.”

In addition, Johnson added that “the connection between US and Cuban citizens” is the “best hope for removing political obstacles” between the two countries.

In this sense, Frank Castañeda, president of the Agricultural Business Group of Cuba, thanked the “active role” of the US lobby in that sector to “erode the blockade, which inflicts so much anguish and pain on the Cuban people.”

Castañeda highlighted the government reforms in the Cuban agricultural sector, which allow foreign businessmen to invest in that area of ​​the economy.

The IV Cuba-USA Agricultural Conference is expected to conclude this Thursday with a press conference.

______________-

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.