Four Femicides Are Confirmed in August in Cuba and Four Other Possible Cases Are Being Investigated

14ymedio, Havana, 7 September 2023 — After a one-month pause in the count of femicides on the Island, the independent platform Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba (YSTC) [Yes I Do Believe You in Cuba] confirmed on Thursday four murders by sexist violence that occurred in August, for a total of 58 so far this year.

The organization said that it is investigating four other possible victims in Media Luna (Granma), Bauta (Artemisa), Guáimaro (Camagüey) and Trinidad (Sancti Spíritus). Yanisleidy González, murdered this Sunday in Jaruco, Mayabeque, is one of the women whose death was confirmed by YSTC, based on a report by El Vigía de Cuba. According to this newspaper, the 39-year-old woman was assaulted by her ex-partner, identified as Yudier Llerena Arencibia, 35, with whom the victim had a daughter. According to reports, after killing González, the man committed suicide.

The publication also explains that, allegedly, González and her killer were separated by alleged infidelities of both parties, and that it was the man’s jealousy that led him to commit the crime.

YSTC also included in its list two previous cases that had already been reported by 14ymedio. The first is that of Yoana Echenique, 28, stabbed by her partner, identified as Luis Daviel Palacio, at the beginning of August in Pinar del Río.

People close to the victim also declared that the femicide occurred in the Echenique work center, a bookstore where he worked in the cleaning area

People close to the victim also declared that the femicide occurred in the Echenique work center, a bookstore where he worked in the cleaning area, and the murder was witnessed by some of his colleagues. The aggressor was arrested at the scene.

The second case is that of Dayami Hechavarría, 39, whose body was found in Manatí, Las Tunas, several days after her disappearance. According to the testimony offered by her family to the independent newspaper ADN, the woman left her residence on August 21. A day later, her daughters received a message saying that she had gone to the beach with some friends and asked them not to worry. Hechavarría also congratulated her daughter, who was turning 15, on Facebook. However, she was not heard from again, and her phone was disconnected.

On Tuesday, August 29, after the daughters had reported her disappearance, the police captured her alleged killer In Havana, identified as Norges Rodríguez, her ex-partner. He was suspected of suffocating her and abandoning the body.

The YSTC platform did not offer any details about the murder of Osladys Nuñez Fiz, 43, from Matanzas.

Some social media profiles also reported on Thursday the murder of Yénifer Gónzález Jiménez in Trinidad, at the hands of “a man” whose relationship with the victim was not revealed. Although the information has not been confirmed by any of the platforms that investigate cases of sexist violence, YSTC is investigating a possible femicide in that same city.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.