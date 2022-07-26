Four Cuban Paralympic Athletes Escape in the Mexican city of Monterrey

14ymedio, Mexico, 20 July 2022 — Paralympic athletes Christian Guillén, Elvis Nules, Lázaro Yarlo Rodríguez and one more who was not identified left the entourage that had travelled to the Mexican city of Monterrey to participate in the Mexican Paratletism Open. According to Play-Off Magazine journalist Leonardo Ruiz, the escape occurred on Monday night, the same day that the entourage arrived.

Of the escaped group, sprinter Christian Guillén stands out. At the beginning of July, he shone at the Grand Prix held in Tunisia, after winning in the one hundred meters with a time of 11.23 seconds, and in the 400 meters with a time of 51.15 seconds.

The team traveled to Monterrey to participate in the Mexican Paratletism Open, which will take place between this Thursday and Saturday, an event that provides points for the Paralympic ranking.

“The objective is to carry out the medical-functional classification, a study where the degree of disability is determined for the location in the categories,” Jorge Reynaldo Palma, a methodologist from the Inder Department of Sport for People with Disabilities, told the official media Jit before the trip.

Among the figures of the team are the gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Robiel Yankiel Sol, and the double Paralympic champion in 100 and 200 meters in Rio de Janeiro 2016, Lenier Savon.

The escape of these athletes is announced just on the day the regime said that it suspended for life baseball players Alfredo Fadraga and Yosvani Ávalos, who saw their escape attempt frustrated in Mexico and who, after being arrested by the Mexican authorities, were returned to the island. In addition to punishing Javier Carabeo and Yulián Quintana with two years without being able to play, they are accused of an attempt at abandonment in 2021.

While the Paralympic athletes were planning to escape in Mexico, the National Boxing Commission in Cuba announced the expulsion of Olympic boxing champion Andy Cruz, on the grounds of his “repeated indiscipline.”

Escapes continue to bleed Cuban sport. One of the most recent abandonments was that of Yiselena Ballar. The Cuban javelinist took advantage of her arrival in Miami and left the team that would participate in the 2022 Eugene Athletics World Cup.

Translated by Regina Anavy

