Former Political Prisoner Ramon Jesus Velazquez Returns to the United States After Being Detained for More Than a Month in Villa Marista

The activist’s daughter, Rufina Velázquez, confirmed the information through her Facebook account

14ymedio, Havana, 21 April 2024 — The activist and former Cuban political prisoner, Ramón Jesús Velázquez Toranzo, returned to the United States this Saturday when he was released by State Security after being imprisoned for more than a month in Villa Marista, in Havana. The news was confirmed by his daughter Rufina Velázquez through her Facebook account, this Saturday afternoon.

Velázquez Toranzo had returned to the Island from the United States, where he lives, and was arrested on March 8 at the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Charity del Cobre, in Santiago de Cuba after calling for a peaceful march in the church to pray for Cuba. He was accompanied by his wife, Bárbara María González Cruz, one of his children, René Ramón Velázquez González, and a niece, Lorena Velázquez Hechavarría.

The old man is at home! In the land of freedom and stronger than ever

Apparently, the opponent traveled immediately after his release, on April 19. “The old man is at home! In the land of freedom and stronger than ever. It was fast yesterday, and he wanted to be at home before giving the news. With an unbreakable spirit, as always,” the daughter added in a post accompanied by a photo of both of them.

Two days ago, Rufina Velázquez shared a video where she explained that her brother had been informed that she could visit Velázquez Toranzo on April 19 and that, after the visit, she could offer more details about her father’s status.

After the arrest, the Catholic missionary was taken to the headquarters of State Security, Villa Marista, in Havana. As a sign of protest against the arbitrary decision, he went on a hunger strike which led to him to need medical attention and exacerbated his skin cancer.

The only thing they have told him is that they will release him, but only with a forced exile, that is, completely banished, without being able to return to Cuba

State Security said that the reason for the arrest, as Rufina Velázquez told Radio Martí, was “inciting the people and involving a minor.” “The only thing they have told him is that they will release him, but only with a forced exile, that is, completely banished, without being able to return to Cuba, and my father does not accept this condition,” the daughter stressed.

During the month of March, protests took place in several provinces to demand electricity, food and freedom. Prisoners Defenders (PD) counted 38 detainees up to the 25th of that month, most of them in Holguín (13) and Santiago de Cuba (12).

The report published by PD every month, pointed out that up to February there were 1,066 political prisoners in Cuba. The document

says that of the total number of detainees, 33 are minors and of them, 29 are serving sentences “for sedition.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.