According to the information published by the newspaper of Las Tunas, this province recorded a production of 275.7 tons last year, less than half of the production for 2020 and barely 53% of what was planned.

Cuban honey and derived products are recognized for their high quality. It is estimated that this is a unique product due to its condition, and, in addition, the Government knows how to obtain notable revenues through its commercialization. The farmers sell it to the Cuban Beekeeping Company (Apicuba), which evaluates the quality and determines the price.

Honey receives better remuneration than other products, but the payment to producers is not exempt from prolonged delays of up to six months

Thanks to the embargo by the United States and the loss of the Soviet aid which had flooded the Cuban field with agrochemicals, national honey producers have developed biofertilizers and biopesticides, allowing them to get rid of the pests that are killing the bee colonies in much of the world.

Honey receives better remuneration than other products, but the payment to producers is not exempt from prolonged delays of up to six months, and the amount is still negligible in relation to the economic benefit that the regime obtains. While the Cuban State pays 600 in foreign currency per ton of honey to the producer, it sells it on average for more than 4,000 euros and, in some cases, for 20,000 euros per ton.

In 2021, Cuba produced more than 10,500 tons of honey. According to official figures, the Island has not known a similar figure since 1962, when it produced 10,215 tons.

That year, the Island’s authorities indicated that they were among the main honey-producing countries in the world, occupying the 15th position. Revenues from exports reached about 20 million dollars, and projections for 2030 suggest exports close to 50 million dollars annually.

It is a product that is successfully exported given the demand for Cuban honey in Europe. The most interested buyers are German, Dutch, French and Spanish.

On the other hand, official sources pointed out, in other areas of the same sector, such as wax, pollen and propolis, the initial expectations were more than met and even set records

As has happened for decades and repeatedly, to explain the decline of once successful sectors such as sugar and coffee, it was indicated that the causes of the poor results in Las Tunas had to do, on the one hand, with the intense drought in the first of the year and, on the other, with the loss of 311 hives due to the June rains in the southern municipalities.

On the other hand, in other areas of the same sector, such as wax, pollen and propolis [a resin bees produce to seal gaps in the hives], initial expectations were more than met and even set records. Likewise, the regime celebrated the advances in the production of organic honey and Melipona bees with the genetic improvement program, an obsession that accompanies the regime from the time of the prodigious White Udder cow.

Regarding the number of hives, the claim is that 2023 concluded with 300 more hives than in 2022 in Las Tunas, and this year it will reach 12,530, adding 730 more. The focus will be on enhancing the training of beekeepers, sanitary standards and planting flowers for honey production. In any case, the projections for 2024 are modest and below the 2020 production.

