EU to Provide One Million Euros for Cuban Victims of Hurricane Ian

EFE/14ymedio, Havana, 8 October 2022 — The European Union will provide one million euros in relief for Cuban victims of Hurricane Ian, which left three dead and multiple people injured. The EU’s diplomatic mission in Havana made the announcement on Saturday.

“Hurricane Ian has had a devastating impact on Cuba and it is estimated that 100,000 homes have been affected,” the EU said in a statement on Twitter.

The EU’s statement was also made on behalf of Janez Lenaric, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, as well as the Coordinator for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, and the European Emergency Response Coordinator.

The EU mission expressed the solidarity of the twenty-seven European countries that make up the organization with the Cuban people at this “difficult moment.”

“The path of Hurricane Ian has left a devastating impact on several regions of the country. Our emergency assistance will help bring vital support to those directly affected on the ground,” it said.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Cuban government adopted several strategies for obtaining foreign aid. The initial response came from the country’s traditional allies: Venezuela, Mexico and Argentina. The World Health Organization and its regional affiliates also provided support.

In an exclusive article entitled “Cuba Makes Rare Request for U.S. Aid after Devastation,” the Wall Street Journal reported that Havana has submitted requests for emergency aid to the Biden administration.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry also confirmed that these conversations had taken place.

Several private aid organizations have also lobbied the U.S. government to temporarily lift economic sanctions to facilitate reconstruction in the aftermath of Ian.

Hurricane Ian passed over western Cuba eleven days ago with intense rain and winds of 125 miles an hour, leaving behind three dead and heavy damage.

The hurricane knocked out power to the entire island, damaged roughly 100,000 homes and severely impacted crops and infrastructure. It also led to widespread discontent as evidenced by several days of protests, which were violently repressed by the government.

