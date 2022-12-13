Double World Champion Reineris Andreu Turns his Back on the Cuban Wrestling Team

14ymedio, Havana | 9 December 2022 – The double world wrestling champion, Reineris Andreu, left Cuba’s national team after his participation in an event held in the Dominican Republic, the official media Jit confirmed on Thursday. The athlete’s escape is the sixth in this sport so far this year and was revealed, as usually happens, as “an indiscipline.”

The news was a bucket of ice water for the Cuban team that finalized the regional qualifying event in the Dominican Republic with 16 gold medals, one silver and one bronze. Andreu’s escape limits the Island’s possibilities at the Central American and Caribbean Games, said Miami-based Cuban wrestling coach Daniel Gómez.

With the escape of the Sancti Spíritus athlete, Gomez said on his social networks, “Cuba has few options for a gold medal in this division at the Central American and Caribbean Games.”

The coach, originally from Villa Clara, recalled that the regime punished the wrestler. “They didn’t give him the resources to participate in international youth tournaments.” Without Reineris Andreu and Alexei Alvarez, who “a few months ago asked for his release from the national team and currently resides in Spain,” the Island suffers from a lack of people in this sport.

Last May, the fighters Cristian Solenzal and Yolanda Cordero deserted, taking advantage of a trip to Mexico, where the Cuban team participated in the Pan American Championship.

“The exodus of Cubans transcends any category or branch of society,” published journalist Francys Romero, after learning that the first “undisciplined” from the event in Mexico, as the ruling party calls deserters, was the Olympic champion of Rio de Janeiro 2016 and two-time world champion Ismael Borrero.

To the desertions of Borrero, Solenzal and Cordero were added those of the pinareños Leonardo Herrera (60 Kg) and Amanda Hernández (53 Kg), two young talents who will seek to grow in their sport outside the Island.

Translated by Regina Anavy

