Defeated by Errol Spence, Cuban Yordenis Ugas Greets His Followers With ‘Patria y Vida’

EFE (via 14ymedio), 17 April 2022 — The American Errol Spence Jr. gave a class in good boxing this Saturday in Arlington, Texas, by defeating the Cuban Yordenis Ugás by knockout in 10 rounds, in a title unification fight in the welterweight category.

At AT&T Stadium, Spence proposed the fight, and soon damaged the Cuban’s eye and after the sixth round he was superior. At minute 1:44 of the tenth round, the doctor stopped the fight due to the injury to Ugás’ face.

The first two rounds involved few punches; Spence Jr. took advantage on the scorecards by taking the initiative with a jab against an opponent who made good impacts with his punches to the stomach.

Ugás, 35, returned in the third, hit the liver and closed better, but again the American damaged the rival’s right eye with the upper cut and good straight lines, and after the fifth round it began to swell.

In the sixth, Spence lost his rhythm, confident that the referee was going to call a stop because his protector went to the ground. The Cuban hit him three times, but he lacked predatory instinct and Errol returned with good offense, although the round went to the Cuban.

In the sixth, Spence lost his rhythm, confident that the referee was going to call a stop because his protector went to the ground. The Cuban hit him three times, but he lacked predatory instinct and Errol returned with good offense, although the round went to the Cuban.

The doctor let Ugás continue in the eighth, Spence Jr. continued the punishment and in the tenth the doctor stopped the fight.

Spence Jr. extended his string of consecutive professional wins to 28, 22 on the fast track, and his titles from the World Boxing Council and the International Federation, he added that of the World Association, which he snatched from the Cuban today.

“This victory meant a lot to me and my friends, I wanted a rival that would bring out the best in me and Ugás did it; now I want to face Terrence Crawford (champion of the World Boxing Organization), it is the fight that everyone wants,” he said.

Ugás recognized the victory of the American, whom he considered one of the best fighters in the world today and repeated the phrase “Patria y Vida” [Homeland and Life], with which Cuban exiles like him confront the “Homeland or Death” of the Cuban regime, against which the man from Santiago has vigorously protested.

Ugás suffered his fifth setback, with 27 wins, 12 by knockout.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.