Daniel Ortega’s Government Again Dismisses Nicaragua’s Ambassador to Cuba

Europa Press/14ymedio, Madrid, 14 May 2023 — The government of Nicaragua, led by President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, dismissed Nicaragua’s ambassador to Cuba, Alejandro José Solís, on Wednesday, just one year after he was appointed to the position.

Solís, who was appointed Nicaragua’s ambassador to Cuba in May last year after four consecutive changes in about six months, is the longest serving diplomat in office after the departure of Luis Cabrera, who was dismissed in November 2021.

The latter, a Nicaraguan-nationalized Argentine journalist, was the ambassador in Havana since 2007, when the Sandinista leader Ortega returned to power and re-established diplomatic relations with the Island. He was replaced by the then advisory minister for policies and international affairs of the Presidency, Sidhartha Francisco Marín Aráuz, who only lasted 11 days.

Marín Aráuz was replaced by the retired colonel Reynaldo del Carmen Lacayo Centeno and he, in turn, by Wilfredo Jerónimo Jarquín Lang.

The 2018 protests against the government of Nicaragua lasted until September and resulted in a repressive escalation that resulted in the following years with more than 200 arrests of people opposed to the government. The UN estimates that, since December 2018, more than 3,100 organizations have been closed.

Nicaragua has withdrawn the legal personality of numerous NGOs and civil society organizations alleging administrative irregularities. This has been accompanied by other measures, such as the suspension of diplomatic relations with the Vatican, the deprivation of nationality of dissidents and the expulsion of ambassadors from the country.

Translated by Regina Anavy

