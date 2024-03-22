Cuba’s Guiteras Power Plant Reaches Its Maximum Without Solving the Island’s Energy Deficit

14ymedio, Madrid, 21 March 2024 — At 8 p.m. this Wednesday, the Antonio Guiteras de Matanzas thermoelectric plant had reached 280 megawatts (MW), its maximum power, which it maintains today, Thursday, at the beginning of the day. The news about the main electricity generation unit in the country must now be given like this, because in a matter of minutes everything can change.

Its re-incorporation into the National Electric System (SEN) occurred last night, after a “small shutdown to repair some damage and adjust the main equipment,” according to the Electric Union of Cuba (UNE), which added that it was now “taking charge according to the procedures and regulations of the block.”

The problem was, apparently, an “inconvenience in the boiler,” coupled with a steam leak in one of the turbines, but it was enough to prevent the operation of the thermoelectric plant. The Guiteras spent the last 17 days of March shut down for a scheduled maintenance, and, after synchronizing correctly on Monday the 18th, it suffered a breakdown that took it out of the system.

The authorities had promised to have the Guiteras plant on-line and also the arrival of a fuel tanker, after several turbulent days in Cuban homes and businesses due to blackouts of up to 20 hours a day, which caused part of the population to explode. After some isolated protests in different cities, on Sunday, 17,000 people took to the streets in Santiago de Cuba, Bayamo (Granma) and Matanzas.

For this Thursday, the UNE predicted a deficit of 570 MW in peak hours, a worrying figure that predicts new blackouts but that, nevertheless, is a third of what has been missing in recent days. Today unit 5 of the Diez de Octubre power plant, unit 6 of Renté and unit 2 of Felton are out of service due to breakdowns, when yesterday there was only the latter. That is, two more have suffered some damage in the last 24 hours.

In addition, the maintenance work for unit 8 of Mariel and unit 6 of Nuevitas continues.

“More or less, how long will the maintenance take? And when will people see the result? So far, we are going from blackout to blackout. Unfailingly”

As for fuel generation, 68 units are out of service, including the expensive Turkish patanas (floating power plants) located in Mariel and Santiago de Cuba, leaving a deficit of 710 MW in this type of energy alone. In the peak hour, the power generators (120 MW) and the two patanas of Mariel (105 MW) will enter the grid, in addition to unit 3 of the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes power plant, which adds another 60 MW.

The return of the Guiteras, meanwhile, keeps Cubans divided regarding the immediate future of the situation. “Stabilizing the arrival of fuel will take time; there are other destinations, other contracts and other logistics. Our enemies want to leave the country at zero fuel, and this time they almost managed to do it. What’s new about these contracts is that they no longer depend on the market dominated by the dollar and the U.S. sanctions, and this guarantees us a stable supply. They can say whatever they want; that is the reality and these are the solutions,” said a commentator with unwavering faith in the Government.

Others, however, fear that the repairs will be temporary. “More or less, how long will the maintenance take? And when will people see the result? So far, we are going from blackout to blackout. Unfailingly.”

Translated by Regina Anavy

