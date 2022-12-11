Cuban Government Recognizes Limitations in the Measures to Revive the Sugar Industry

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana | 10 December 2022 — “Although the benefits of the measures and their encouragement in sugarcane production are recognized, there is a group of objective and subjective factors that limit their scope,” said the president of Azcuba, Julio García, at the 5th plenary session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba that has been in session since yesterday in Havana.

The functionary mentioned, according to the official newspaper Granma, that these limitations are related “to the completion of the labor force, the creation of conditions to organize the collectives, labor and technological discipline.”

He added that there are also “financial problems and lack of inputs.”

A year ago, during the 3rd Plenum of the Central Committee of the PCC, these measures were implemented, which included actions aimed at the generation of electricity, the production of cane and its derivatives, as well as provisions on financing, logistics, business management and science, technology and innovation.

At the partisan meeting this Saturday, the Central Committee’s head of the Agrifood Department, Félix Duarte, affirmed that “this harvest will be the smallest in 64 years of Revolution.”

In other times, the sugar industry was Cuba’s economic engine, but it suffered a drastic drop in production starting in the 1990s with the crisis after the fall of the Soviet bloc.

