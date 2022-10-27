Cuban Boxer Dainier Pero Arrives in the United States After Several Failed Attempts to Flee by Boat

14ymedio, Havana, 25 October 2022 — Cuban boxer Dainier Peró Justiz, considered the best heavyweight fighter of the national team, the Domadores, left the Island and arrived in the United States this Friday. He was received by his brother, the boxer Leinier Peró.

The decision to leave the Island was made by Peró Justiz after his defeat at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, at the hands of the American Richard Torrez Jr., who took the bronze medal from him. At that time, the media site Full Swing said that “the two-time Cuban king, who weighs over 200 pounds, withdrew from the national team to try to emigrate.”

The young man, 23, made several attempts beginning that year to leave Cuba by boat, but all had failed until now. His brother Leinier didn’t know how the boxer arrived in the United States this Friday but commented on his social networks that “a new path” would be opened, after “a week of tension.”

The sports record of Peró Justiz, born in Camagüey, is impeccable: world champion in the Cadet (2015) and Youth (2016) categories, with experience in Pan American and Olympic Games. Although he is still recovering from the trip, the boxer has already signed an agreement with manager Jesse Rodríguez, who also represents Cuban Yuriorkis Rodríguez, four times world champion in three different divisions, and the young men Yoelvis Gómez and Ariel Pérez de la Torre, also from the Island.

Rodríguez’s plan is to “get him fighting as soon as possible” and take advantage of his “amateur experience,” but first he needs to “make certain adjustments that will allow him to succeed,” the manager told El Nuevo Herald.

According to specialists, Peró Justiz possesses enough qualities to stand out in the U.S. professional championships. “He has a boxing style where his fundamental weapon is the speed of his hands and legs, something that you don’t usually see in the super heavyweights. He has an elusive style and is able to throw strong punches,” said Radio Rebelde, before the athlete travelled to Tokyo in 2020.

In 2018, Dainier Peró Justiz was voted the best athlete of November in Camagüey, for his “outstanding performance” in the V National Boxing Series.

Translated by Regina Anavy

