Cuban baseball player David Mena, Traveling to the United States From Nicaragua

14ymedio, Havana, 26 September 2022 — David Mena Justiz is the fifth Cuban baseball player to leave the Island in order to reach the United States on the Nicaragua route since September 8. The specialized media Swing Completo published this Sunday that Mena, along with 40 other people, is at a border crossing point between Mexico and the United States.

The player plans to settle outside Miami, although his intention is to stay in baseball. He still doesn’t know if he will be able to make the step to professional in the Major Leagues or will look to develop some other role, the publication says.

The intentions of the 29-year-old from Yimurí to make a career in a major league team are not new. Two years after his debut in the National Series with the Industriales (2011-12), he left the Island for the Dominican Republic, but that long-awaited contract didn’t arrive, and he had to return to Cuba.

With a strong temperament and a forceful straight, Mena was good enough to stay in baseball. Industriales allowed him to return to the field, and after two seasons he joined the Matanzas team. “His arrival at the Crocodiles couldn’t have been more timely. He alternated as a starter and closer in the squad that under the direction of Armando Ferrer won the title,” said journalist Yasel Porto.

During his stay in Matanzas, the name of David Mena Justiz appeared on the roster of European teams. He even had the possibility of joining the ATMA, one of the five teams that at that time were playing in Division A, the name of the Ukrainian baseball league, but due to issues related to the flights, the hiring didn’t materialize, according to Cubalite.

After his stay with Matanzas, he returned to Industriales where he achieved a no-hit no-run game. In eight National Series, his record was 21-25 with 16 games saved.

Last Friday it was the third baseman of Matanzas, Jefferson Delgado, who arrived in the United States. With experience in 15 National Series, in 3,179 turns at bat, he connected for 1,038 hits. Outstanding among these connections were 43 home runs, 134 doubles and 17 triples. He also drove home 477 runs and scored 500, maintaining an offensive line .327/.402/.420.

The native of Villa Clara was received by his cousin, Liana Martínez, as published by “La Familia Cubana” on Instagram.

Before Mena and Delgado, Granma’s pitching coach, Ciro Silvino Licea, left Cuba to get to Houston and reunite with his family. He is joined by the captain of Avispas, Adriel Labrada, and the Mayabeque player, Juan Carlos Hernández.

Translated by Regina Anavy

