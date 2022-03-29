Cuban Authorities Blame ‘Electrical Failure’ to the Burning of Five School Buses

14ymedio, Havana, 29 March 2022 — The strong rumors unleashed by a fire that last Saturday burned five school buses in Cojímar, East Havana, have led the authorities of the Ministry of Transportation to publish a note in which they attribute the fire to an electrical failure that occurred while one of the buses was being repaired.

“Unable to put out the fire, due to the strong winds at that time, the flames spread, reaching four other buses that were parked in the area.

Work continues on the investigations, to delve into the causes that generated this unfortunate event,” says a brief statement from the Automotive Transport business group.

The fire occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday in the bus parking area, four of the Chinese brand Yutong and one Diana. The event, published on Facebook, led to multiple speculations by those who considered it an act of sabotage and who questioned the effectiveness of the firefighters who did not arrive quickly enough to prevent the burning of five vehicles.

The assumptions have not stopped in the same forum, where a user has raised the possibility that more vehicles are burning lately. Although there is no real data to verify it, the dissemination of this information through networks can support the theory. Among the answers, some raise the poor quality or adulteration of the fuel, the shortage of fire extinguishers where there should be some, or poor repairs with cables spliced ​​without much knowledge.

The explanations have not calmed the users of that page, which tracks all kinds of incidents related to traffic and vehicles, or the business group. In both there has been a crossover of accusations between users who defend the work of the company and those who question it, those who believe that the news is being managed with transparency and those who consider that the power failure is an excuse to hide attacks that put the government on the ropes.

What the majority seems to agree on is that the buses that were next to the one that burned initially could have been saved if they had had tires, but the fact of lacking them complicated moving them.

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.