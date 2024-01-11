Cuban Activist Ienelis Delgado Cue, Released After Nine Months in Prison for ‘Contempt’

14ymedio, Havana, 29 December 2023 — Ienelis Delgado Cué, known on social networks as Mambisa Agramontina, was released this Friday after serving nine months in prison, for the crime of contempt, in the Kilo 5 women’s penitentiary center, in Camagüey, as confirmed by independent journalist José Luis Tan Estrada. The reporter specified that his release occurred from a labor camp known as El Anoncillo, to which she had recently been transferred.

“I stand firm in my principles despite all the repression I suffered. I will continue to fight for the release of the political prisoners who are still many in prison,” Delgado Cué said in a video she disseminated on social networks. “Here I am more willing than ever to continue fighting for freedom, because now I felt it and lived it. I know what a political prisoner is going through in Cuba.”

“Nine months of unjust imprisonment,” said Tan Estrada, classifying the time that Delgado Cué was in prison after the Popular Municipal Court of Camagüey condemned her. The activist was arrested last April for having shown on social networks her support for Aniette González, who published photos of her body covered with the Cuban flag and was sentenced to four years of deprivation of liberty for insulting patriotic symbols.

Delgado Cué, who had already been fined in October 2022 with 3,000 pesos for “not attending a police summons,” spent the days after the arrest of her friend posting messages of support and asking for justice for her cause and that of other political prisoners. On April 4, State Security detained her in her home in Camagüey, accusing her of having offended an officer, from where she was transferred to the Villa María Luisa detention center and, later, to Kilo 5.

Lawyer Laritza Diversent then pointed out that the young woman had to serve five months in prison, since she was already “four months in preventive detention.” Cubalex, the organization led by Diversent, had placed Delgado Cué on the list of more than 100 women political prisoners in Cuba.

During the trial against Delgado Cué, Tan Estrada and journalist Henry Constantín were arrested when they tried to cover the oral hearing.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

