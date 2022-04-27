Cuba: Speaking Against the Revolution

14ymedio, Reinaldo Escobar, Havana, 25 April 2022 — In a recent interview, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who holds the position of President of the Republic without the consent of the voters, stated that “in Cuba no person has been prosecuted for speaking against the Revolution.” He said more, but I will limit this comment to that phrase.

Although he answered the questions of his complacent interviewer, referring to the events of July 11, the leader of the Cuban communists should have been more explicit, if not more truthful.

What does Díaz-Canel understand by ‘speaking against the Revolution’?

The first question is whether “speaking” includes “writing”; the second is whether the concept changes when speaking into the microphones of a foreign or independent media outlet and whether the words are spoken in the presence of other people, say, in the public square. What if on the streets of Havana a young man displays a placard asking for freedom ?

Here we enter fully into the content. It seems that Díaz-Canel was never informed that distributing or talking about the Declaration of Human Rights was the reason for numerous imprisonments in Cuba; nor have they told him that, in 2003, 75 Cuban opponents were condemned to long sentences, people whose only fault was to express themselves against the ruling party’s policy.

The citations and threats to the mothers of young prisoners after the 11J [July 11th] trials so that they do not speak, so that they do not complain about the sentences; are these made by State Security without the knowledge of Díaz-Canel? Those who have been fined under Decree Law 370 for expressing themselves freely on the networks, did they go through any legal process before being sanctioned with a fine?