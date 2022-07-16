Cuba and Mexico Seal Business Forum With the Signing of 12 Agreements

EFE (via 14ymedio), Havana, 16 July 2022 — Cuba and Mexico closed a bilateral business forum this Friday in Havana with the signing of 12 agreements, after the business rounds held in the last two days in Havana with the main objective of expanding Mexico’s investments on the island.

The more than 80 Mexican and 150 Cuban companies examined the possibilities of relationships in the textile, food, information technology, renewable energy, biopharmaceutical, transportation, and tourism sectors, among others.

On this last day of the meeting, a group of Mexican businessmen visited the Mariel Special Development Zone, the business center and merchant port where the Cuban Government plans to locate a large part of technological innovation projects and industrial concentration, with a view to increasing exports.

The opening of the event on Thursday was attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, along with First Vice President Ricardo Cabrisas and the Ministers of Economy, Alejandro Gil, and of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca.

The Mexican delegation was headed by Héctor Guerrero, Undersecretary of Industry and Commerce of Mexico and the ambassador in Havana, Miguel Díaz Reynoso.

Currently, 11 Mexican firms — mixed ownership and private — operate in Cuba, among which there are three companies based in the Mariel Zone.

Mexico has been a historic trading partner for Cuba, especially due to its geographical proximity and the historical links between the two countries.

Both nations have an economic complementation agreement in force, through which tariff preferences were granted to the import of various goods.

According to 2019 data from the National Office of Statistics and Information of the Island (Onei), Mexico is among the 10 main trading partners of Havana, but far from Venezuela, China and Spain.

This business meeting has coincided with the celebrations for the almost 120 years of establishment of uninterrupted diplomatic relations between the two countries — which will be fulfilled in 2023 — and which included the visit of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the beginning of May.

