Cuba Acquires 100 Ambulances To Improve the ‘Depressed Health Sector’

14ymedio, Havana, 27 December 2023 — The Cuban authorities celebrated on Tuesday the import of 99 ambulances for “the gradual improvement of health services in the country.” The lot, with 50 new units and 49 in use, had an approximate value of four million dollars that was paid by the Government in full, clarified the ministers of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, and of Transport, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila.

In a report made by Canal Caribe, officials avoided at all costs declaring the origin of the vehicles, but some of the Mercedes-Benz ambulances – presumably those in use – still had on their sides the name of their previous owner, the Valencian Community (Spain).

The second part of the lot is of the Chinese brand Foton, although it is not known if they were acquired directly in China or through a third country. Each province, including the municipality of Isla de la Juventud, will be assigned between three and four ambulances.

During the interview, the head of Transport highlighted the importance of the arrival of these vehicles, which will mostly be destined for emergency hospital services

During the interview, the head of Transport highlighted the importance of the arrival of these vehicles, which will mostly be destined for emergency hospital services, “at a time when the (Health) service is really depressed.” Rodríguez Dávila also pointed out that the vehicles are the first installment of a program that promises more lots.

For his part, Abel González Palmero, director of basic transport services at the Ministry of Public Health, acknowledged that the ambulances received “do not cover the needs of the provinces,” but softened the comment explaining that this is “a step forward” for the country.

The company in charge of managing the imports, as well as maintaining second-hand vehicles before the new ones are put into service, is MCV Comercial, a joint entity between the Ministry of Transport and Mercedes-Benz.

The manager of the company in Cuba, Ayman Makran, explained to the official channel that MCV will be in charge of checking the vehicles before incorporating them into the national fleet. “If any tire is worn, you have to change it; if any battery is old, you have to change it. We also need to incorporate more ambulances into the fleet, since it is aged,” the businessman said.

Established in 1995, MCV Comercial has been one of the arms of the regime to acquire vehicles abroad. In addition to the Mercedes-Benz brand, which is part of the joint venture, the company also imports the German cars Fuso; the Chinese Foton; Randon, Moura and Stemac from Brazil; Himoinsa and Lucas Diesel from Spain; and ZF and Voith, from Mercedes-Benz.

In addition, MCV has introduced equipment of the German brand MTU in Cuba, used in electricity generation and in industrial, maritime, rail, mining, construction and agriculture systems.

The company also has numerous Mercedes-Benz dealers on the Island, being the only one authorized to sell this brand, and some thirty workshops to repair the vehicles.

In its virtual store there are supplies available for the repair of the body, paints and tools

In its virtual store there are supplies available for the repair of the body, paints and tools. However, the products can hardly be purchased by Cubans, since they are charged in US dollars and at stratospheric prices.

It is not the first time this year that the Government has acquired ambulances. Last September, the official press announced a donation of four of these vehicles from Italy. However, the number of vehicles never seems to be enough to meet the demand of the health institutions, as the authorities of the sector themselves have admitted.

This December, vehicles were imported from Miami through the company Maravana Cargo, founded by the Cuban-American Alejandro Martínez with a license from the U.S. Treasury Department for the shipment of packages, appliances and other goods, without suffering sanctions.

The price for importing cars to the Island is determined by the regime itself, and so far it ranges between $20,000 and $56,000, depending on the model, year of manufacture and other variables. Much of this value remains in the hands of the Government, while Maravana retains an average of $8,000 per exported vehicle, which covers transport costs, insurance and the procedures.

Translated by Regina Anavy

____________

COLLABORATE WITH OUR WORK: The 14ymedio team is committed to practicing serious journalism that reflects Cuba’s reality in all its depth. Thank you for joining us on this long journey. We invite you to continue supporting us by becoming a member of 14ymedio now. Together we can continue transforming journalism in Cuba.