Colonel Jose Ramon Silva Berroa, Founder of the Cuban Communist Party, Dies of Covid

14ymedio, Havana, 1 October 2021 — On Thursday, Cuba marked the death by Covid-19 of another soldier, José Ramón Silva Berroa, who fought in the Sierra Maestra under the orders of Ernesto Che Guevara.

In 1958, reports a note in Granma, he was appointed captain of the Rebel Army and participated in what is known as the Las Villas campaign, where he was seriously wounded and lost his right arm.

After the triumph of the Revolution, as a commander, he was one of the founders of the Communist Party of Cuba and was part of its Central Committee. At the time of his death he was a colonel in the reserve.

The body, the official information concludes, will be cremated and its ashes deposited in the Veterans Pantheon at the Colón cemetery, in Havana.

More than a dozen high-ranking officers have died in Cuba in the last two months, including Generals Agustín Peña, Marcelo Verdecia Perdomo, Rubén Martínez Puente, Manuel Eduardo Lastres Pacheco and Armando Choy Rodríguez, as well as Colonel Eladio Julián Fernández Cívico and Commander Gilberto Antonio Cardero Sánchez.

