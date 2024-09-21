Can the Police in Cuba Ask for Identification Without Any Reason? / Cubalex

Cubalex, 10 September 2024 — A user commented on Facebook that, while visiting Havana as a tourist, she was stopped by a traffic police officer on the public road at around midnight. When asked for identification, she explained that she did not have her passport at the time, but that she could show her National ID. When she took out her mobile phone, the policeman allowed her to continue without asking any further questions.

Following this experience, the user wonders whether it is common practice in Cuba for the authorities to request identification for no apparent reason.

The Cubalex legal team responds:

In Cuba, the authorities can detain a person and ask for identification without a reason. This is a frequent practice, especially in central and tourist areas, and often targets women under the pretext of combating sex work. This occurs due to a lack of adequate oversight and the absence of constitutional guarantees protecting citizens from unwarranted harassment.

In this case, it is likely that the user was allowed to continue without inconvenience because she was a foreigner. However, if she had been a Cuban citizen, it is very likely that she would have been treated differently, with stricter and more prolonged restriction.

This practice, in addition to being common, has serious implications for human rights and individual freedoms, as it can invade privacy, restrict freedom of movement and create a climate of constant surveillance. It also encourages discrimination and arbitrary treatment, undermining fundamental principles such as the presumption of innocence.

If you need more information on this issue or legal advice, do not hesitate to contact the Cubalex legal team at info@cubalex.org or request safe legal advice through our Telegram channel: +1 901-205-9786.

We provide you with free and completely confidential legal advice.

Translated by GH